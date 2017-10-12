‘Hell to pay’ over water, food deliveries, Puerto Rico governor warns

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello on Monday ordered an investigation into water distribution on the hurricane-battered island and warned there would be “hell to pay” for mishandling of supplies.

Rossello said drinking water supplies have been restored to nearly 60 percent of the island but some areas in the north remained at around 20 percent nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.

The government was delivering food and water supplies to municipalities but people in some areas said they were not receiving them from local authorities.

Rossello told a news briefing in San Juan he ordered an investigation of water distribution after receiving complaints.

“If we are indeed getting … several hundred thousand liters of water and several hundred thousand portions of food to the municipalities, yet some people in those municipalities are claiming that they’re not seeing anything be delivered or they don’t know where to find food, then it’s important that we investigate why this is happening,” he said.