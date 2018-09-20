Heroes of Broward : Jennifer Lockett

Since the inception of modern media, certain narratives have consistently been promoted and only a handful of individuals receive positive recognition publicly. Our mission is to correct this imbalance and give the little guy and gal an opportunity to express themselves. We are determined to give those who deserve a platform an opportunity to control their narrative and share their story.

Our Heroes of Broward initiative will exclusively focus on acknowledging the unsung heroes of our community. From the schoolteachers that spend extra hours and extra money out of their own pockets to provide their students an atmosphere that is conducive for learning. To the childhood friend who opened the doors to their home without hesitation to raise someone else’s child. We feel an obligation to identify and praise these remarkable people. These are our Heroes and here are their stories.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping others. God gives us all talents and my talent happens to be having a way with people. I thank God for this every-day. I started a girl’s mentoring group years ago way before teaching was ever on my mind. The purpose of this group was to follow an at-risk group of middle school girls and mentor them throughout high school and into college or the career of their choice…but I didn’t know how I would be able to reach the kids I needed… then God being who He is… opened up the doors that allowed me to teach and he has been ordering my steps and my heart ever since. Years later I was diagnosed with cancer and had a double mastectomy and had to undergo aggressive chemotherapy and radiation. I survived, and I have been surviving each and every day in so many ways. I may have had cancer, but cancer never had me. I have always been positive and that helped me tremendously. So now my outlook on life is if I can survive cancer I can survive anything. I just love life and I will continue to spread love as long as I’m blessed to be here.”