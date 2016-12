Homegoing for Sister Yvonne Harden

Viewing and Memorial Service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale, Inc., 1321 N.W. Sixth St., from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial Service: Friday, December 30, 2016 – 7 to 8 p.m.

Homegoing Service: Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 901 N.W. 11 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, December 2016 at 11 a.m.

The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday, December 30, from 5-8:30 p.m.