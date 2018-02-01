Horses Give Hope Education Foundation educates students about the Elitist Sport of Polo

Submitted by Ursula Russell, RN

Peter Yunghanns III, CEO and Founder of Horses Give Hope Education Foundation, has been traveling around the state of Florida, educating young people about the sport of polo and the importance of working with horses and using horses for therapeutic purposes.

When working with the students one of Mr. Yunghanns’ favorite questions to ask the Students is “how many of you have ever been to a polo game?” However, no one raises a hand. Then he might ask a question along the lines of, “how many of you know what the sport of polo is?” One hand out of about 30 students’ hands might go up. After a brief explanation from the student, Yunghanns explains that polo is the oldest existing organized sport in the world. He further explains that Polo is a team sport played on horseback, and the objective is to score goals against an opposing team.

Yunghanns explains to the students that he has been riding horses and playing the sport of polo since before the age of five. For many years, Polo has been considered an elitist sport, but Horses Give Hope Education Foundation wants to change that and introduce as many students as possible to the sport of polo and other equestrian activities.

Yunghanns recently spoke at Sherron School of Excellence to over 50 students. He ended his speech by asking “how many of you would like to attend a polo match and every hand in the room went up. This non-profit organization plans to make this happen for students throughout the state of Florida and around the US. The organization wants as many youths as possible to experience a polo match, and feel the excitement of being around horses and other equestrian activities. As part of Horses Give Hope Education Foundation objectives, the organization raises funds and receives donations to make these dreams come true for children in Broward County and around the U.S.

Horses Give Hope Education Foundation’s focus is on fostering education, building character and encouraging equestrian career opportunities for foster care youths and orphans, disabled and disadvantaged children, and any student from cradle through college.

For more information visit the organization’s website: www.horsesgivehope.org.