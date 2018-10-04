How long before the dam breaks and…?

A Message From Our Publisher

How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and every day have sorrow in my heart? How long will my enemy triumph over me? Psalm 13:2 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Immigrant children held for days in ‘ice-box’ chain link holding pens. Migrant children detached from their parents at the border under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy have been exposed to unforgiving situations in U.S. detention facilities, an unpublished report by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General found.

The report, gained by The Washington Post, found at a minimum 860 migrant children were held in Border Patrol holding cells longer than 72 hours, the maximum length of time authorized by the U.S. courts. One child was held for 12 days and another for 25.

A former South Carolina teacher allegedly forced a student to have sex with her multiple times, and actually lowered his grade after he began to fend off her advances, according to a lawsuit filed by the student’s mother.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was hypnotized into believing Judge Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her, according to the latest in a series of bizarre right-wing smears aimed at discrediting Ford’s accusations of sexual assault against the Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Donald Trump, an American businessman and current President of the United States, has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping, by at least nineteen women since the 1980s. Those accusations have resulted in three widely reported instances of litigation.

These are only a few of the noted incidents of lewd and unscrupulous acts from those who are purported to be respectful people in prominent positions and should, one would think, know better.

People are showing up at rallies with guns and assault rifles. The Republican Right is so wrong that it is about to cause an implosion in this country.

While the Democrats are being so politically correct, they are allowing the incorrectness of others to dictate the heated atmosphere of this country.

Floods, diseases, political mutiny and lack of respect, family turmoil added with Church dysfunction, all point to a world in chaos.

While one might disagree, the oblivious is for certain; we are doomed if we don’t find a way to respect one another.

How long will the enemy mock you, O God? Will the foe revile your name forever? Psalm 74:10

These vile acts are not needed, but they show people spewing pent-up irritations at those of differing hues.

Are they coincidences or are they indications of what we are about to witness on the many stages of life.

Weapons by the hundreds are being brought to every level of our schools, and our students are being killed in our schools as well as continually on our streets.

Who has the remedy? Who is willing to take a stand for what is right or better yet, do we know what is right?

What we once considered unacceptable has now become tolerable, and we are quick to defend that which is inadequate for an amendable way of life. It’s as if we are giving up and allowing the sick people to run the asylums.

There is only so much a people can withstand, tolerate or stomach before something regurgitates, backs up or blows up. The ‘finger in the dike’ won’t solve the problem; pointing fingers will not either. There must be concerted actions of ALL those concern that we don’t pull this country further apart.

I pray that what appears to be a strong hole for the wicked is only a mirage and a figment of my imagination coupled with my nothingness compared to the indeterminate KNOWLEDGE of GOD.

“How long will you defend the unjust and show partiality to the wicked? Selah Psalm 82:2(NIV)

It is not for us to know; we must have FAITH supported by good works of an equal action!

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14 (NKJ)