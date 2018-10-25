I don’t know about you but my vote will cost

A Message From Our Publisher

Jesus called them together and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles LORD it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. 26 Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, 27 and whoever wants to be first must be your slave- 28just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” Matthew 20:25-28 25

By Bobby R. Henry

As those before us who paid the price for us to vote with their blood, their sweat, their tears and with the ultimate sacrifice, their lives, my vote will cost just as much.

Just because your services are for sale, my servitude to the commitment of the struggle for equality is not.

My vote is not brought with rancid dollars from seedy sources, and even though my head may be bloody, it yet remains unbowed.

The monetary value of my vote has yet to be determined due to the inestimable value of life. My vote is a vote of a moral conscience that will cost/cause you to be ethical, honest and right.

My vote is a vote that says I believe in you and my vote will cost you just as much for you to believe in me and my causes.

Even if you happen to be elected because of the groundswell of another, you owe us. Your election is caught in the web of an emotional tornado created from the release of a once fettered people that is kicking down doors of the privilege and breaking out the windows of oppression.

We won’t let you forget, if you win that it’s not just on your strength alone.

A moral victory, not a Party win and I will caution you to be mindful of that and to know we understand, and it will cost you to be morally aware and to act accordingly.

Morality is encompassed in all scopes of civic duty and all characteristics of social life; therefore, our efforts and services should be centered and given with moral convictions and not political party affiliation.

“Morality cannot be legislated, but behavior can be regulated. Judicial decrees may not change the heart, but they can restrain the heartless.” ― Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Proverbs 16:7 says, “When a man’s ways please the Lord, he makes even his enemies to be at peace with him.” Dear God, I pray for forgiveness when my ways are not pleasing to you and I ask that as You forgive me please forgive those that mean me harm. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

SALVATION IS FREE. SIN IS COSTLY.