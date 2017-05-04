If you want to get to a better day, you got to make it through the dark of the night

“And God called the light Day and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day.” Genesis 1:5 KJV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Why is it that bad things are associated with the darkness and nighttime? Crime, ugliness and filth seem to breed in the dark of the night. The movements of creepy, crawly things are amplified in the darkness; things really do go “bump in the night.”

What makes pain and sorrow during the night so enlarged? No matter the level of discomfort, the agonies (of evil spirits) seem to be greater when they torment you in the still of the night.

Cold and its intensity cling to you better than icicles on a polar bear chasing seals in Antarctica in the darkness.

Twenty degrees during the day feels like a minus 60 degrees at night.

The darkness and night have become crusaders of terror to those who have no hope.

Why has darkness been given so much power by us?

If I were to take a stab at answering that question, I would dare to say that it is because of our fear and false sense of security. Our fear of not being physically able to see in the dark of night that we have ordained the darkness as the all-powerful.

We are blinded by the darkness to such an extent that we do unmentionable things in the dark and we think that the darkness will cover those unmentionable acts. Therefore we believe that a false sanctuary has been created in the darkness.

Not really understanding the order of things, we lie, steal, cheat and deceive, all under the cloak of darkness.

We cover our heads as if sleeping in a dark room for fear of what might jump out at us during the night. Covering our eyes, trying to block out what we cannot see. We run from the darkness along the things we associate with the it.

Darkness doesn’t always mean absence of light. It does, however, if we are dealing with only the scientific qualities of light and darkness. Since life is not all science, we need a more in-depth understanding on the subject.

What is darkness? Darkness in most cases is the absence of light, which is true. Then, what is light? “God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.” Genesis 1:4 KJV

We as humans place the value of darkness as something unpleasant and erroneous. Then because of that attachment, we do and act accordingly to oppose the darkness. We attribute the darkness as a struggle to which we must overcome. A constant fight without help, we go blindly into the dark night.

We fight within the darkness, trying to defeat it, and we wind up like the preverbal dog chasing it’s own shadow: the elusive struggle that never ends.

We fear what we cannot see in the darkness because we are attempting to see with our eyes and not our spirit. We have no trust, no faith and no hope so, therefore, we struggle always in the darkness, the same darkness that is always present day or night.

Blinded we see nothing, feel nothing and without guidance we become nothing.

“And the earth was without form, and void: and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” Genesis 1:2 KJV

We can face a new Genesis- a new beginning, one without fear of dark nights or dark days when we understand who created the darkness and the Light; He who created it all.

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus, because of You who are in me, I’m able to face darkness just as I face light – without fear. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

IN GOD THERE IS NO FEAR AND NO DARKNESS.