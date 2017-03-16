In honor of National Women’s Month

“A gracious woman attains honor, And ruthless men attain riches.” Proverbs 11:16 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As we begin National Women’s Month, I would like to take a moment and reflect on what we have learned from the women who have touched life and shaped its destiny, from those who have been a whisper like a soft breeze blowing across a lowly meadow in the Garden of Eden to those who have reverberated like resounding thunder that transverse the vast wetlands of the Everglades.

Like a mother’s guarded care of her babies, women have not discriminated to care for others. They have taken this world to feed upon their breast to nourish and care for those who did not come through her.

With delicate hands women have ignored our deficiencies and shaped and molded us with the perfection of a skilled sculptor trained by God. Even though we come to her broken, battered and scarred, she knows she must prepare us for what lies ahead. Like the woman who poured perfume on Jesus, she had done something to prepare Him for His burial.

She opens her mouth in wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. – Proverbs 31:26

Godly wisdom has strengthened women so they question not their abilities to offer themselves as sacrifices in order that others may flourish from their unselfish aspirations.

They except birth pains as a rite of passage and as a badge of honor not as a want to be judged unrightfully because life comes through them. Even though some may not be able to give birth, they have sustained life.

They seem to thrive in desolate situations, where there is no manly love or respect for them. They have been cast out because time has worn on their physical attributes and we fall short of seeing their inner beauty. Like vultures we prey on them, thinking that they are helpless.

In the woman we find life after death. Death to the woman is to live for others with retaliations and fake smile while doing so.

She finds solace in the comfort of her being without pretense, and she rises from what kills others like a beacon of hope.

Each day of National Women’s Month, let us find ways to encourage our women to be the awe inspiring, undaunted splendor and life cultivating wonders that they are.

Then the LORD God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him.” Genesis 2:18

“When life has tossed us against its rugged shores and we can’t seem to find a place to rest, let us thank God for the comfort of the woman and let us give to her our insurmountable best.” … Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

“Dear God, I thank you for godly women who understand and accept their roles that You have given them in Your Word. I pray that as men You grow us into men worthy of their love and obedient to Your will. Amen.”

21 So the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and he slept; then He took one of his ribs and closed up the flesh at that place. 22 The Lord God fashioned into a woman the rib which He had taken from the man, and brought her to the man. 23 The man said, “This is now bone of my bones, And flesh of my flesh; She shall be called Woman, Because she was taken out of Man.” Genesis 2:21-23 (NASB)

GOD MADE WOMAN TO BIRTH LIFE, GOD GIVES LIFE MORE ABUNDANT