You Are Here: Home » Local News » In The Armed Forces

In The Armed Forces

Posted by: Posted date: April 20, 2017 In: Local News | comment : 0

US-AIR-FORCE-AIRMAN-AARON-MIn The Armed Forces

U.S. Air Force Airman Aaron O. McCall, Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

McCall is the son of Tammy F. Thompson and grandson of Mary Brown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 9648

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top