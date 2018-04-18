Internal values-versus-external values

By Bobby E. Mills, PhD

There is an “eternal-spiritual-question” that confronts every human being: “Who do you love more the CREATOR or the Creation? God is the Creator of all things and He loves human beings above all things. But, God never told us that it would be easy. We messed “things-up” in the Garden of Eden. Yes, “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.” (2 Corinthians 4: 8-9). Therefore, every Christian believer should tell the “Good News Gospel” everywhere: In church houses, whorehouses, dope houses, ungodly houses and (especially) in the Donald J. Trump House, that is, the “sacred-peoples-house” called “The White House”.

We must always remember this: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” (John 3: 16). Moreover, every individual’s answer to the question at hand will determine his/her quality of spiritual life. Even the quality of family life interaction is determined by an individual’s answer to this question. For, after all, society begins and ends with family structure. Hence, the quality of life of any society is influenced by “family-values-orientations”. The Christian Faith spiritually emphasizes the importance of “internal-family-values” rather than “external-materialistic-values” as recorded in this scriptural verse: “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.” (1 Timothy 1: 15).

The visible presence of the Word of God (Bible) should always be a part of every family’s daily routine because salvation comes through the generation: “This day is salvation come to this house.” – (Luke 19: 9) Furthermore, this is why the life of Jesus begins with the genealogy of Jesus: Generational Connections. Maybe this is why in American society we have two lost generations in the twenty-first century: “Babies having Babies”. Seeking to maximize the “pleasure-principle” is a dangerous “spiritual-moral” proposition! Because: “But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.”(1 Timothy 5:6): And, this scriptural verse includes males too! Clearly, “babies birthing babies” in American society has produced a class of dysfunctional parents as well as dysfunctional family structures.

Therefore: “Thou art worthy O’Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelation 4: 11). Hence, internal spiritual values foster living from the inside to the outside. Thus, an external value system encourages materialism (Outside-Living). When individuals value the materialistic things, they can create more so than themselves and each other, that is, they reverse the spiritual order of God based upon the “Two Great Commandments”.

Moreover, when we were growing-up as children, responsible parents would not allow children to play outside too long. After playing outside for a while, they would make them come into the house to teach them an important life principle or (LESSON), “Don’t Stay Outside Too Long”, for it’s dangerous and not good for you. In twenty first century America, we have too many Americans, (two generations in fact) who were not taught this important spiritual life lesson. They have been playing outside too long! Unfortunately, they think that the acquisition of things can make an individual happy. God desires that individuals work for spiritual-self-fulfillment, not to purchase material things.

Well, Christian Right Evangelicals: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12: 15). Without a doubt, if things made individuals happy, America would be the happiest place on planet earth. Of course, every American knows this is not the case because materialism encourages the “get more-syndrome”, the “need-more-syndrome”, and the “got-to-have-more-syndrome”. God gave human beings dominion over the earth; and, therefore, individuals must be “taught/learn” how to be good stewards by spiritually being: “fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it.”: (Man and Woman). (Genesis 1: 28). This can only be achieved by reading and studying God’s word.

“Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). Internal spiritual values help individuals overcome the moral-confusion in the world, even though the devil is the prince of the world. Christian Right Evangelicals, this is why a Christian must be in the world, but not of the world. Moreover, when a “male” tells you who he is, and what he is, believe him. Hence, you cannot get a clean thing from an unclean thing. Therefore, know this Christian Right Evangelicals: Donald J. Trump has proven himself to be unclean in all things. And, if you do not know this by now, pray, because you have a God problem.

Those of you who rationalized voting for President Trump because he told you he would drain the “SWAMP” and make Washington work for you, now know that Washington is working for the Trump family and Trump-Cronies. America, know this a “SWAMP-MINDED” individual cannot and will drain the swamp because, first and foremost, he must first drain the pollution from his mind by spiritually seeking God. “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.” (John 17:17). Moreover, individuals should: “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not be ashamed, rightfully dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2: 15).

Democracy and democratic institutions can only be sustained by a society of individuals whose value orientation is “INTERNAL” rather than external. Thus, a society of individuals whose primary value orientation is external can easily be lulled or mentally and physically forced into accepting communism, fascism, or a dictatorial leadership mentality. Hence, by precept and example, we should teach our children, who are our future, what God requires of us because:

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.” (Micah 6: 8). And, the children of Parkland, Florida should not have to remind us of our sacred duty, obligation, and responsibility to our future. “Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” (Psalm 127: 3). Question: Who do you love: Guns or Children? Obviously, President Trump does not understand nor is he willing to be taught any spiritual wisdom. Therefore, Christian Right Evangelicals, in case you have forgotten, we have an Eternal Savior in Heaven, who is preparing an eternal place for your soul; and his name is Jesus Christ, the Righteous One! You should never forget it! Because neither President Trump nor any other “mortal-man” can save the world, only God has the power to do so; and He has already done so through Jesus Christ: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” (1 Peter 2: 24). Selah!