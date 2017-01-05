Q & A: ‘What Does Reverend Deal Say’

‘It all starts with God’

Question: Are there any erroneous theories about God?

Answer: An erroneous theory can be defined as different views held by those who ignore the biblical doctrine of God. The small child asked ‘who made God? That is an important question for someone attempting to understand just who God is. It all starts with God. There was nothing before God. Ex nihilo’ is a Latin phrase meaning “out of nothing”. The bible gives us many references that God is the first and that God is the creator of the world. The bible teaches that God is all-powerful, all-knowing creator who is just and holy. God is loving and merciful. He is Transcendent and He is Immanent (involve with us). He is a Personal God seeking fellowship with His people. Through His Son Jesus God has the power to condemn to eternal death or give eternal life.

Some different views held by those who ignore scriptural doctrine of God are: Atheism – one who denies that God exist; and one who lives as if God does not exist. Agnosticism – agnostic does not deny God’s existence; he denies the possibility of the knowledge of God. The intellectual. Pantheism – they believe that God is simply nature, the sum total of the universal system. Polytheism – the belief in many gods. Idolatry comes to mind. Be careful of what and who you’re worshipping. Some other views are Deism – believes that God made the universe and man, but left His creation to sustain itself by natural laws. Materialism – denies the existence of spiritual beings, and Dualism – believes in the existence of two opposite realms opposed to one another; one of spirit and matter, or the rule of the world by two gods; one of evil and darkness, and one of good and light.

Reverend Deal is the senior pastor of Every Christian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Please write to Rev Deal in care of the Westside Gazette, 545 NW 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Fla 33311 or email at DavidDeal55@Gmail.com