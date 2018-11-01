It will cost to #BringItHome and we all have to be willing to pay votes and voting costs

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I wrote an article entitled “I don’t know about you but my vote will cost”. I bring up this point because, so many times people equate elections with money, and I want the candidates to understand that they have A PRICE to pay also. Even candidates who are caught up in the world-wind victories of others, they are responsible and have a price to pay, too.

The question is not about money nor is it about party affiliation exclusively; it’s about the issue of morality.

In the climate of today the question of morality still rings louder than perhaps it has in our history, since its sounds are amplified by the numerous technological advancements.

Our vote is not determined purely from a monetary state due to the inestimable value of life-all lives matter.

The cost or our votes is of a moral consciousness blinded from human characteristics drawn with a loving force into non- deceitful light, where the basis of ethics are honesty and integrity. I posed the following questions to candidate Andrew Gillum: what are you willing to pay for our votes? There is no monetary value. I’m asking what are you willing to sacrifice and give up to earn our vote.

Mr. Gillum’s reply was one that voiced the concerns for others as well as for the future. “This race has never been about my name on the ballot — it’s about the faces I can’t call and the names I don’t know. It’s about a future where every child in Florida — my three children, children all across the state — have an opportunity to not just survive, but to thrive. We’re leaving it all on the field in this campaign, and we need people to vote like their lives depend on it — because for so many of us, they do.

There has to be, in my mind, some connection to the past history of the treatment of Black and minority people here in America, referring to an environment of hostility and disenfranchisement.

Mr. Gillum, what has the recent mailing of bomb packages to those who seemed to have opposed Donald Trump done to your quest for being elected and where has it brought us as a country?

“Our elected leaders are responsible for the tone they set and the rhetoric they use; those things have consequences. It’s impossible to separate the tone coming out of the White House from the dangerous actions we’re seeing across the country. We’ve never thought this race would be easy, but unfortunately, thanks to Congressman DeSantis and President Trump, it’s gone even further in the gutter.”

I proposed the same question to candidate for State Attorney Sean Shaw and Mr. Shaw’s reply was,” I am keenly and uniquely aware of the sacrifices that have been made so that African Americans like Andrew and myself can have the opportunity to lead two of Florida’s highest offices. I am proud of the progress that has been made, while recognizing that there is still more work to be done.”

Mr. Gillum, your message of inclusion is one that resonates and offers hope. How will you continue that message as it pertains to doing business through state contracts justice reform and leveling the playing field for all of Florida?

“We need a state that works better for everyone, including a justice system that reflects the diversity and lived experiences of everyday people in this state. For too long, too many have been shut out of the justice system, and I’ll fix that as Governor.”

In this count down, to perhaps another historical moment in the history of America in general but Black people in particular, what will be your message for coming down the homestretch to bring this victory to fruition?

Gillum continued, “If we vote, we win. It’s that simple. We can’t just Facebook or tweet about it — we need to put our vote on it. There’s too much at stake to sit at home on the couch, so get your friends and family out and let’s vote, Florida.”

“We’re carrying a lot of hopes and dreams for a lot of other folks, and we just want to do right by them, you know, as much as we can,” said First Lady R. Jai Gillum.

“I walk in the footsteps of giants. Men like my father, Leander Shaw Jr., this state’s first African American Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court who created a blueprint that I am honored to now follow.”– Sean Shaw’s comments