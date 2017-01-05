James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

DAWSON

Funeral services for the late Rufus Dawson, Jr. – 79 were held Dec. 31 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Alice Davis officiating. Interment: Dania Memorial Park.



THOMAS

Funeral services for the late Mandy L. Mitchell Thomas – 46 were held Dec. 31 at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church with Rev. Henry Greene, Jr. officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).



WHITFIELD

Funeral services for the late Daisy Mae Whitfield – 79 were held Dec. 30 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Marcus D. Davidson officiating. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.



WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Brianna Denise Williams – 28.