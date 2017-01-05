You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Posted date: January 05, 2017

boyd-dawsonDAWSON
Funeral services for the late Rufus Dawson, Jr. – 79 were held Dec. 31 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Alice Davis officiating. Interment: Dania Memorial Park.

 

 
boyd-thomasTHOMAS
Funeral services for the late Mandy L. Mitchell Thomas – 46 were held Dec. 31 at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church with Rev. Henry Greene, Jr. officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

 

 
boyd-whitfieldWHITFIELD
Funeral services for the late Daisy Mae Whitfield – 79 were held Dec. 30 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Marcus D. Davidson officiating. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.

 

 
boyd-williamsWILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Brianna Denise Williams – 28.

