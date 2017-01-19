James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BROWN

Funeral services for the Vivian Tanksley Brown – 78 were held Dec. 7 at Saint John Unit-ed Methodist with Pastor Simon Osulaha officiating.

BROOKS

Funeral services for the Zykier Curtis Brooks – 3 ½ months-old were held Jan 14 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Leonard L. Ward officiating.

BUNCH – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Carolyn Rochelle Cromer Bunch – 48.

CHAMBERS

Funeral services for the late Elder Betty Jean Chambers – 56 were held Jan. 7 at Lighthouse of faith Ministry with Apostle Roberta Reynolds officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

CLARK

Funeral services for the Oscar Tavius Clark – 27 were held Jan. 14 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapter with Pastor Kesha Striggles, officating.

DAVIS

Funeral services for the late Jasmine Verneva Davis – 24 were held Jan. 7 at Sinai French Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens

GRANT

Funeral services for the late Shirley Ann Grant – 56 were held Jan. 6 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sean McMillian officiating.



FULMORE

Funeral services for the late Lula Mae Fulmore – 68 were held Jan. 9 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dr. W.M. Ramsey officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

ROLAND

Funeral services for the late Glynette Doughtia Griffin-Roland – 67 were held Jan. 6 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



OLIPHANT

Funeral services for the late James Olive “Slick” Oliphant – 68 were held Jan. 7 at New Birth House of Prayer with Bishop Leonard L. Ward officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

PIERRE

Funeral services for the late Lucienne Marcia Pierre – 27 were held Jan. 7 at Sinai French Seventh-day Ad-ventist Church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

SCOTT

Funeral services for the late Adral Evette Scott – 51 were held Jan. 14 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Mr. Russell Giles, officiating.

SHIPE – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Gloria Shipe – 90.

WALKER

Funeral services for the late Dorreth Walker – 55.