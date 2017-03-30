You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Posted by: Posted date: March 30, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

BOYDFRANCISFRANCIS
Funeral services for the late Betty Lou Francis – 73 were held March 25 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Benjamin E. Shaw officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

GRANT –  Not Picture
Funeral services for the late Baby Boy Jay’Ceon Princeton.
BOYDJOHNSONJOHNSON
Funeral services for the late. Rudolph Alexander “Ruby” Johnson – 81 were held March 25 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Monica Marshall officiating.
BOYDPATRICKPATRICK
Funeral services for the late Mother Bernice L. Patrick – 76 were held March 25 at Holy Tabernacle United Church of God with Bishop Johnny L. Williams, Sr. officiating. Interment: Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, S.C.18.

 
BOYDPUGHSLEYPUGHSLEY
Funeral services for the late Norman Pughsley – 63 were held March 25 at New Golden Heights Church of Christ with Dr. W.F. Washington, Sr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

BOYDWILLIAMSWILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Verna Mechelle Williams – 45 were held March 25 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Rosalind Osgood officiating.

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 9539

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top