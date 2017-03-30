James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

FRANCIS

Funeral services for the late Betty Lou Francis – 73 were held March 25 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Benjamin E. Shaw officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

GRANT – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Baby Boy Jay’Ceon Princeton.

JOHNSON

Funeral services for the late. Rudolph Alexander “Ruby” Johnson – 81 were held March 25 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Monica Marshall officiating.

PATRICK

Funeral services for the late Mother Bernice L. Patrick – 76 were held March 25 at Holy Tabernacle United Church of God with Bishop Johnny L. Williams, Sr. officiating. Interment: Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, S.C.18.



PUGHSLEY

Funeral services for the late Norman Pughsley – 63 were held March 25 at New Golden Heights Church of Christ with Dr. W.F. Washington, Sr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Verna Mechelle Williams – 45 were held March 25 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Rosalind Osgood officiating.