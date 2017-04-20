James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BUTLER

Funeral services for the late Pierre Butler – 34 were held April 15 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Associate Pastor Jeffrey Nelson officiating.

DESTIN

Funeral services for the late Ulrick Jean Destin – 68 were held April 15 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.



SMITH

Funeral services for the late Kay Sandra Smith – 61 were held April 15 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Octavious Mobley officiating.

WEST – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Stephen West -63.

WILLIS

Funeral services for the late Heaven L. Halcomb-Willis – 27.