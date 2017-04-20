James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services
BUTLER
Funeral services for the late Pierre Butler – 34 were held April 15 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Associate Pastor Jeffrey Nelson officiating.
DESTIN
Funeral services for the late Ulrick Jean Destin – 68 were held April 15 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.
SMITH
Funeral services for the late Kay Sandra Smith – 61 were held April 15 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Octavious Mobley officiating.
WEST – Not Picture
Funeral services for the late Stephen West -63.
WILLIS
Funeral services for the late Heaven L. Halcomb-Willis – 27.