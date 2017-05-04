You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Posted by: Posted date: May 04, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

Funeral services for the late Henry “Pip” Bragdon, Jr. – 80 were held May 1. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

 

 

 

Funeral services for the late Deacon John Willie “Uncle Baba” – 92 were held April 29 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Roderick Moncrief officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

Funeral services for the late Elba Iris Sanchez – 71 were held April 29 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Edwin Luna officiating.

 

 
Funeral services for the late Baby Boy Kareem Ervin Junior Watkins – 1 month 27 days were held April 26 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

