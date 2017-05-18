James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

FEACHER

Funeral services for the late Catherine Fuller Feacher – 83 were held May 13 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Brother Marcus Barker officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (North).



FULLER

Funeral services for the late Dorise Fuller – 78 were held May 11 at Springfield Baptist Church with Pastor C.R. Hart, Sr, officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

GAINES

Funeral services for the late Gary Levi Gaines – 50 were held May 11 at Zion Union RZUA Church with Rev. William White officiating. Interment: Zion Union RZUZ Church Lawrenceville, VI.



GOLDEN

Funeral services for the late Mary Louise Golden – 89 were held May 13 at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. R.S. Moncrief officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



HIGGS

Funeral services for the late Mary Lou Chance-Higgs – 63 were held May 13 at Judah Worship Word Ministries International with Dr. Lamar Ward officiating.



LEWIS – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Nicole Lynn Lewis – 42 were held May 12 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

QUIROS

Funeral services for the late Mauricio Quiros – 47 were held May 9 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

WHITFIELD

Funeral services for the late Wanda Yvette Whitfield – 59 were held May 13 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Lazarus Dawson officiating.



WILLIS

Funeral services for the late Willie Willis – 57 were held May 13 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop L.L. Ward officiating