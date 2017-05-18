You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Posted by: Posted date: May 18, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

BOYDFEACHERFEACHER
Funeral services for the late Catherine Fuller Feacher – 83 were held May 13 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Brother Marcus Barker officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (North).

 
BIOYDFULLERFULLER
Funeral services for the late Dorise Fuller – 78 were held May 11 at Springfield Baptist Church with Pastor C.R. Hart, Sr, officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

BOYDGAINESGAINES
Funeral services for the late Gary Levi Gaines – 50 were held May 11 at Zion Union RZUA Church with Rev. William White officiating. Interment: Zion Union RZUZ Church Lawrenceville, VI.

 

 
BOYDGOLDENGOLDEN
Funeral services for the late Mary Louise Golden – 89 were held May 13 at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. R.S. Moncrief officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 
BOYDHIGGSHIGGS
Funeral services for the late Mary Lou Chance-Higgs – 63 were held May 13 at Judah Worship Word Ministries International with Dr. Lamar Ward officiating.

 
LEWIS – Not Picture
Funeral services for the late Nicole Lynn Lewis – 42 were held May 12 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.
BOYDQUIROSQUIROS
Funeral services for the late Mauricio Quiros – 47 were held May 9 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

 

 

 

BOYDWHITFIELDWHITFIELD
Funeral services for the late Wanda Yvette Whitfield – 59 were held May 13 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Lazarus Dawson officiating.

 

 
BOYDWILLISWILLIS
Funeral services for the late Willie Willis – 57 were held May 13 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop L.L. Ward officiating

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 9786

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top