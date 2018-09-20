James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

MARC

Funeral services for the late Gertrude Marc – 79 were held September 15 at St Bartholomew Catholic Church with Father Andrew Chan-A-Sue officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

WILLIAMS- NotPicture

Funeral services for the late David Leon Williams – 87. Interment: Rising Daughter Baptist Church, Waverly, GA.

ANDERSON

Funeral services for the late Rosanna Anderson – 67 were held September 8 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating. Interment: Westview Cemetery.

BLACK

Funeral services for the late Randolph Black, Sr. – 65 were held September 8 at Community Church of God with Apostle Janice L. Dillard officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

FRAZIER

Funeral services for the late Connie Casandra Frazier – 51 were held September 8 at Community Church of God with Elder Dewayne Jackson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

BROWN

Funeral services for the late Evangelist Gladys Brown – 76 were held September 1 at Emmanuel House of Prayer; Inc with Elder Marcia English-Police. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

GEORGES – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Baby Girl Georges.

JACKSON

Funeral services for the late Johnny Lee Jackson – 58 were held September 1 at Church of God Christian Center with Pastor Daniel N. Boyd, Sr. officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

FELDER

Funeral services for the late James A. Felder were held August 25 at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Bishop L.L. Ward officiating.

MURRAY

Funeral services for the late Markieth Somonia Murray – 63 were held August 25 at St. John United Methodist Church with Pastor Ronald Carter officiating.

OSBORNE – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Jerry Frank Osborne – 68 were held August 25 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Calvin Lamar officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

LOGAN

Funeral services for the late Earl Logan – 66 were held August 18 at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Kenneth St. Louis officiating. Interment: Westview Cemetery.

TERRELL

Funeral services for the late Davidson Terrell – 87 were held August 18 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Betty Pope officiating.

WASHINGTON

Funeral services for the late Harriet Darlene Washington – 53 were held August 18 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

BUSH

Funeral services for the late Enious Morgan Sylvester Bush – 46 were held August 9 at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Joseph wells officiating.

MARTIN- Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Baby Girl Macie McKinzie Martin – 5 days-old.

O’CONNOR

Funeral services for the late Vincent O’-Connor – 95 held August 12 at Lauderhill Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Lester Elliott officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

KIDD

Funeral services for the late Robert Kidd, Jr – 78 were held July 28 at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

PRYOR

Funeral services for the late Min. Alfred Cornelius Pryor – 74 held July 28 at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor James Harris officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

RUBIO – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Joseph Rey Rubio -26.