James C. Boyd Funeral Honme Services

GRIFFIN

Funeral services for the late Curtis Eugene Griffin, Sr. – 61 were held Dec. 24 at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Scott officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

SPENCER

Funeral services for the late Florence Louise Spencer – 71 were held Dec. 24 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop L.L. Ward officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

WELLS

Funeral services for the late Annie Bell Wells were held Dec. 23 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Pauline Williams – 78 were held Dec. 23 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop L.L. Ward officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.