James C. Boyd Funeral Honme Services
GRIFFIN
Funeral services for the late Curtis Eugene Griffin, Sr. – 61 were held Dec. 24 at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Scott officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
SPENCER
Funeral services for the late Florence Louise Spencer – 71 were held Dec. 24 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop L.L. Ward officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
WELLS
Funeral services for the late Annie Bell Wells were held Dec. 23 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.
WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Pauline Williams – 78 were held Dec. 23 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop L.L. Ward officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.