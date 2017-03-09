James C. Boyd Funeral Services
ALI
Funeral services for the late Rasheedah H. Ali – 68 were held Feb. 17 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Marcus D. Davidson officiating.
DELVA
Funeral services for the late Jean Elirant Delva – 88 were held Feb. 18 at Bethel Church of God Ministries with Pastor Jacques Morrisset officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
FINDLAY
Funeral services for the late Lakettia LaJuan Findlay – 36 were held Feb. 18 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.
JANES
Funeral services for the late Inez Elizabeth Williams – Janes – 95 were held Feb. 18 at St. John United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Simon K. Osunlana officiating. Interment: Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).
RADLOFF – Not Picture
Funeral services for the late Melody Ann Cynthia Radlof – 45.
WALKER
Funeral services for the late Sadie Walker – 75 were held Feb. 18 at Mt. Hermon A.M.E Church with Rev. Henry E. Green, Jr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
YOUNG
Funeral services for the late Willie James Young, Jr. – 71 were held Feb. at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Burrell officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
HOUSTON
Funeral services for the late Shawn Kenneth Houston, Jr. – 24 were held Feb. 25 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Gary McClinton officiating.
KAIGLER
Funeral services for the late Michael Dion Kaigler, Sr. – 49 were held Feb. 25 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Jimmie L. Williams officiating. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla.
SELONDIEU
Funeral services for the late Rosemonde Selondieu – 59 were held Feb. 26 at Sinai French Seventh-day Adventist Church with Dr. Johnson C’esar officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).
BATH – Not Picture
Funeral services for the late Baby Girl Dericka Renee Bath.
GERMAIN
Funeral services for the late Emilienne St. Germain Jr. – 76 were held March 3 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Hector Lopez officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).
GRIFFIN
Funeral services for the late Miracle Phei’-ana Griffin – 19 were held Feb. 25 at Word of the Living God Ministries. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
JONES
Funeral services for the late Bobby Ray Jones –60 were held March 4 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Jones officiating.
LABASTILLE
Funeral services for the late Annemarie Lucien Labadtille – 84 were held March 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr., officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.