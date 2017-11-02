Jasmin Shirley, Senior VP of Community Health Services at Broward Health, will receive “Unity In Diversity” Award

By Hugh B. Beswick

Since she was a child, Jasmin Shirley was interested in health and social services issues. Her passion and strong commitment thrived and her achievements grew throughout 32 years of dedication to those who were the most vulnerable and forgotten in a time when AIDS/HIV ran rampant.

Known for her early and continuous work in HIV/AIDS and for her determination to provide quality healthcare, Shirley eventually helped form the South Florida AIDS Network in 1981.

With her knowledge of the epidemic’s beginning through current treatments, issues, and Community needs combined with a strong knowledge of low-income and underserved people, she came to be one of the strongest advocates and fighters for those who lack access to healthcare.

Being a true pioneer, Shirley also convinced the Department of Health and Rehabilitation Services (HRS) in 1984 to create a county-wide AIDS task force, providing out-patient care for AIDS patients. This effort led to the formation of the Northwest Health Center which began treating AIDS patients in 1987. Jasmin was also instrumental in raising 1.6 million dollars for the Johnson Foundation in order to make this possible. This was a radical concept at the time since providing care for sick people was something HRS had never done.

WAM is proud to present its “Unity In Diversity” Award to Jasmin Shirley for her continuous support and relentless dedication within communities affected by HIV/AIDS and for providing a pathway to quality healthcare for those most vulnerable.

