Jazz Up For Christmas

By Don Valentine

Grammy nominee saxophonist ,“Master, Dave Koz comes to South Florida. It’s his 21st annual Holiday tour on November 27, Tuesday night at the Fort Lauderdale Parker Playhouse. This year it is anchored by multi platinum Grammy nominee and South African guitarist/vocalist Jonathan Butler. As a born again man of the Church Mr. Butler will provide a spiritual flavor to the songs of the Lord’s birth.

Jonathan Butler’s international breakthrough came in 1987 with his Grammy nominated hit single, “Lies” which reached #27 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and his cover version of the Staple Singers’ song “If You’re Ready (Come Go with Me)”, which he performed with Ruby Turner. His single “Lies”, also reached the UK Official Singles Chart, peaking at number 18, spending 12 weeks, on the top 100 list as you will recall.

In 2001, Jonathan Butler was featured in a compilation album that was a jazz tribute to Bob Marley produced by Lee Ritenour titled A Twist of Marley. Butler’s contribution to the album was a jazz cover of No Woman No Cry, a masterpiece that cemented his spot in guitar jazz legacy.

They will be joined by the Japanese keyboard sensationalist/vocalist Keiko Matsui. She has worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Quincy Jones. Additionally, the two- time Grammy nominee saxophonist/vocalist Mindi Abair will perform.

Fort Lauderdale is fortunate to have one of the most luxurious concert halls in the country. The Parker Playhouse has an intimate 1,700 seat setting that is almost an acoustical miracle. It has presented everyone from Ray Charles to Michael McDonald, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, Gloria Estevan, Kenny Loggins and Luther Vandross to name a few. It was built by local resident Dr. Louis Parker in 1967