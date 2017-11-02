The Jessie Trice Health Center Community announces

Name change during its 50th Anniversary Gala

This year, the Jessie Trice Community Health Center celebrates 50th years of providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the South Florida community. In recognition of reaching this unprecedented milestone, JTCHC recently hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala. During the celebration, the organization announced that it has officially changed its corporate name to Jessie Trice Community Health System.

“For five decades the Jessie Trice Community Health Center has been committed to ensuring that residents of our community have access to quality, yet affordable healthcare,” says President and CEO, Annie Neasman. “The new name change reflects our growth as a health organization and our ongoing commitment to providing a wide-range of health services to the South Florida community.”

Highlights of the 50th Anniversary Gala included an awards presentation, musical performances and a special reveal of the health center’s name change and logo. The gala was generously sponsored by Rudy Larrimore, Jackson Health System, Mutual of America, Synergy Billing, Aetna, Art of Health, Commissioner Audrey M. Edmonson, Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan, Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Health Foundation of South Florida, Healthy Start Coalition, Dr. James Bridges, The Children’s Trust and Waste Management. Partners also included AT&T, Bank United, Baptist Health, Belefonte Tacolcy Center, Black Nurses Association, Broward Community & Family Health Center, Inc, Carla Jones, Esq., Cigna, Florida Association of Community Health Centers, Florida International University – Dr. Ora L. Strickland, Gallagher, Henri Pierre-Jacques, Henry Schein, Irene Taylor-Wooten, Lawrence Homes, Inc. DBA, Wish Foundation, Matthew V. Lawrence III, Miami Beach Community Health Center, Nova Southeastern University, Sunshine Health, United Health Care, University of Miami- Dr. Schwartz.

The Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc. is a Florida 501(c)3, not-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center, which has been serving Miami-Dade County since 1967. A community mainstay, JTCHS owns and/or operates 54 facilities, which includes 11 Comprehensive Primary Care centers, including a women’s substance use residential program, 40 school-based locations and two university centers. JTCHS’s multicultural, multilingual, and multidisciplinary staff serves a diverse population of over 47,000 patients who make more than 187,000 visits annually. WE KNOW how to satisfy our patients and have been doing so for decades.