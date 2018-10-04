Jono The Giant

Since the inception of modern media, certain narratives have consistently been promoted and only a handful of individuals receive positive recognition publicly. Our mission is to correct this imbalance and give the little guy and gal an opportunity to express themselves. We are determined to give those who deserve a platform an opportunity to control their narrative and share their story.

Our Heroes of Broward initiative will exclusively focus on acknowledging the unsung heroes of our community. From the schoolteachers that spend extra hours and extra money out of their own pockets to provide their students an atmosphere that is conducive for learning. To the childhood friend who opened the doors to their home without hesitation to raise someone else’s child. We feel an obligation to identify and praise these remarkable people. These are our Heroes and here are their stories.

“Growing up in an environment where selling drugs, getting into fights and making irrational decisions was the norm, I became a product of that environment. However, one day I realized that it was deeper than that. I was a product of a dysfunctional family where my parents abandoned me and left me with my grand-mother to be raised. For years I was upset with my parents and that anger manifested itself to be a childhood delinquent. However, after a near death experience— crashing into a home going 90 miles per hour— I decided to turn my life around and influence youth and young adults who come from a similar background as me through motivational speaking, writing books and music.”