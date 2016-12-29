Keathan Frink appointment to Broward County bench provides a step in right direction according to T.J. Reddick Bar Association officials

Appointed by Florida Governor Rick Scott, Attorney Keathan B. Frink brings a wealth of experience to the bench as its most recent appointee to Broward County’s judiciary.

By Charles Moseley

When it comes to one of the recent Broward County judicial appointments, Attorney Keathan B. Frink certainly brings a lot to the table. Frink has distinguished himself throughout his career as a highly qualified member of the local legal community, exemplifying true professionalism and a commitment o public service.

Frink is a partner in the Fort Lauderdale office of Kelley Kronenberg, P.A…, as well as a graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. In addition he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the University Of Florida Levin College Of Law where he was a member of the Trial Team.

Prior to entering into private practice, Frink honed his skills as an Assistant Public Defender here in Broward County. He also served as assistant regional counsel for the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, Fourth District.

Since his admission to the Florida Bar in 2000, Frink quickly ascended the legal ladder, gaining admittance to practice in the District of Columbia, the U.S. Southern District of Florida, the U.S. Middle District of Florida and the United States Supreme Court. His legal background includes specializing in the areas of product liability, construction defect, negligent security, wrongful death, among others.

In addition, Frink is a member of the American Bar Association and T.J. Reddick Bar Association respectively.

Judge Michael Robinson placed things into perspective given the current state of diversity within Broward County’s judiciary, specifically referencing the dearth of African Americans on the bench. He alluded to the Frink appointment as a step in the right direction.

There are presently seven African American judges among closely 100 judges here in Broward.

“The appointment of Keathan Frink to the bench is important in so many ways. Given the demographics and great diversity of Broward County, his appointment serves as another positive footprint for others to emulate and follow. He is well qualified and prepared to be one of the best jurists in South Florida. He will have all of our support,” commented Judge Michael Robinson.

President George Odom, representing the T.J. Reddick Bar Association, released the following official statement regarding the appointments of Keathan Frink and Florence Taylor Barner.

“The Executive Board congratulates Judge Keathan B. Frink on being appointed by Governor Rick Scott. Judge Frink will be only one of 7 African American judges in Bro-ward County that consists of over 90 judges. We also thank all of those that helped make it possible. We are confident Judge Frink, a former partner at Kelley Kronenberg, UF graduate and former assistant public defender, will exhibit above par moral courage and judicial standards required by the Florida Bar.”

“The Executive Board congratulates Judge Florence Taylor Barner on becoming the first female Haitian descendant on winning her election and becoming a county court judge. We are confident Judge Barner, a former associate at Weitz & Schwartz, UF grad)uate and former assistant state attorney will exhibit the diversified qualities much needed on the bench.”

Westside Gazette-What made you decide to pursue a career in law?

“I developed an interest in law and justice at an early age in life. My father was a very active member of the community who consistently provided a voice to those who were often not heard. I learned that lawyers can serve the community in the same way by serving as advocates to those in need of assistance.”

Attorney Frink recently pro-vided the Westside Gazette Newspaper an overview of his experiences throughout his career

W.G.: What have been the most challenging aspects you’ve encountered during your career?

“The most challenging aspect in the legal profession for lawyers is time commitment required to be successful. In order to become proficient and knowledgeable in the practice of law, one must dedicate a significant amount of time preparing and constantly studying. In addition to the time required to practice law, time is also required of lawyers in the com-munity. In my opinion, lawyers are servants of the community so it is important for those in the legal profession to volunteer and be active members of the community. Managing one’s time is a challenge but one that must be met by those in the legal profession.”

W.G.: What do you feel most proud of professionally and personally in your lifetime?

“There are many aspects of my life both professionally and personally that I am extremely proud of. Personally is my family. I was raised by wonderful parents who were hard working people that instilled discipline and a good work ethic. I am have a beautiful wife and two fantastic children that are a joy. Professionally, I am most proud of the respect I have gained from my colleagues in the legal community. I believe my work and my professionalism I tried to exhibit have gained me the respect of lawyers and judges whom I have worked with and allowed me to be in the position I am in today.”

W.G.: Who has had the greatest impact on you professionally and personally?

“Personally, my parents, wife and children have inspired and motivated me throughout my life. Professionally, the African American pioneers and trailblazers who helped create the opportunities I have today.”

W.G.: What advice would you give a young person of color who is considering practicing law as a career?

“As a young person of color, you will encounter many obstacles in life. Please learn to face those obstacles. Even if you fail in overcoming them, you will gain knowledge and experience that will help you when you face the next challenge in life. Do not give up, because you will eventually overcome those obstacles.”