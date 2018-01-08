You Are Here: Home » Local News » Lauderhill police-involved shooting results in death of robbery suspect

Lauderhill police-involved shooting results in death of robbery suspect

Posted by: Posted date: January 08, 2018 In: Local News, News | comment : 0

images (3)LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) – A police-involved shooting turned fatal Sunday night in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, at around 7:40 p.m. a bystander flagged down an officer at a bus stop and said they were a victim of an armed robbery. The person then told police that the subject fled into a Lauderhill neighborhood after stealing his backpack.

After further investigation, the officer discovered the robbery actually took place in Plantation. The officer continued patrolling the neighborhood once the call was made to Plantation Police.

Police said the officer eventually found an individual matching the description of the armed robber. A perimeter was set up and more officers were called to the scene.

Once they confronted the subject, shots were fired resulting in the death of the subject.

According to officials, a firearm was found near the individual.

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    babybtc@gmail.com'

    Number of Entries : 717

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top