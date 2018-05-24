Leading S**thole Country Abuses Cocaine and Opioids

By Kevin Palmer

Regarding Haiti, El Salvador, and African immigrants, President Donald Trump was quoted as saying, “Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?” Perhaps, President Trump should reflect on the words of Jesus who said, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

As reported by the Central Intelligence Agency World Fact Book, “The U.S. is the world’s largest consumer of cocaine, Colombian heroin, Mexican heroin, and marijuana. Also, “The U.S. is a major consumer of ecstasy and Mexican methamphetamine.” In addition, according to a VOX.com article, The opioid epidemic explained, “Americans consume more opioids than any other country.” In fact, of the top 25 developed countries which abuse opioids, the United States is number one. Furthermore, President Trump appeared ill informed by suggesting, “The United States should instead bring more people from countries such as Norway.” Apparently, Mr. Trump was not aware of Norway’s opioid reputation. Globally, Norway is ranked 12th in opioid abuse.

Therefore, instead of disrespecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries, President Trump should be thankful immigrants from non-drug abusing countries are coming to a cocaine and opioid abusing s**thole country.