Letter to the Editor

January 22, 2017

“What We Blacks Need To Do”—All of us who dare to call ourselves Christians and try to practice a modicum of the teachings of GOD must develop an action plan. This 2017 televised revolution leaves us on the outside looking in. We have the power to make the pendulum swing back in the 2018 mid-term elections. We must begin planning now by becoming actively involved in all non-violent protests and educating ourselves, family, friends and our children. We have a choice to follow a wise, loving, fearless, faithful servant like Daniel, who got on his knees in front of his open window and prayed three times a day or Donald Trump, who tweets a big “lie” three times a day. But as for me, my wife and son, we will follow Daniel!!!

James J. Hankins—Wilmington, NC