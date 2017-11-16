Liangelo Ball Update: Trump Asks China’s President For Help In Situation

By Eurpublisher

Here’s what we believe is welcome news to all the parties in the LiAngelo Ball (and 2 other UCLA teammates) shoplifting in China drama.

We’re hearing that President Trump has stepped in and has asked his new BFF, China’s president, Xi Jinping for help in the matter.

Reports say Trump spoke with Jinping about the issue while in Beijing last week — one day after LiAngelo Ball and 2 teammates were arrested for allegedly stealing sunglasses from Louis Vuitton.

According to the Washington Post, President Xi said he would look into the issue. He also started that the players would be treated fairly.

WaPo is also reporting that the charges against the players have already been reduced and a resolution is expected shortly.

TMZ Sports also reported that Alibaba founder Jack Ma — one of the richest and most powerful men in China — has also personally gotten involved to help get the players home quickly.

As we reported most recently, Ball along with teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were not be on the team’s flight back to Los Angeles following Saturday’s 63-60 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Shanghai.

The players could remain in China for a “week or two,” a source familiar with the incident told ESPN Saturday. There is now surveillance footage of Ball, Riley and Hill allegedly stealing from luxury designer stores including Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. The players were required by authorities to remain at the hotel until legal proceedings end, ESPN reported.

LiAngelo Ball is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball and son of Big Baller Brand entrepreneur LaVar Ball. The three players could face up to 10 years if convicted, according to Yahoo Sports.

“He’ll be fine,” LiAngelo Ball’s father said this week. “Everybody’s making it a big deal. It ain’t that big of a deal.”

