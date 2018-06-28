Live the Book Life at the South Florida Book Festival at AARLCC

Free festival brings top authors to Fort Lauderdale

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Ready for a free day of amazing authors, fun and informative presentations and panels and… cupcakes? Well, the 2018 South Florida Book Festival at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 33312, has all that and more! This year’s South Florida Book Festival will feature a fantastic line-up of authors, speaker, renowned chefs, presenters and more. Enjoy book discussions, talks and signings; free work-shops; cooking demonstrations and more.

The two-day event starts with” Eat, Drink, Read: A Literary Culinary Experience” on Friday, July 20 from 7-9:30 p.m., an over-21, ticket-required reception, where attendees can sample literary-inspired culinary selections, enjoy craft cocktails and wine and meet celebrity chef/cook-book authors. Tickets are $40 and include food, cocktails, live entertainment, gated parking and a complimentary book of your choice from any of the 2018 South Florida Book Festival authors. Proceeds benefit The Friends of AARLCC, which sponsors programs for children and adults. Tickets are available at the door or online at Eventbrite.

On Saturday, July 21 from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., everyone is invited to AARLCC for a free day of authors, speakers, workshops, presentations, cooking demos and more. The day’s line-up includes:

* 10:30-11:30 a.m., Inspirational Stories of Faith, Love and Spirituality, with Philbert Lakes, Ezekial Williams, Georgia Bryce. Publishing 101: Chilren’s Books, with Bobbi Hinman. State of Public Education with Susan A. Colton and Esther Tyson.

* Noon-1 p.m., Living Your Best Financial Life: 8 Steps to Financial Freedom with Ash Cash. Great Sex at Any Age with Dr. Wardine Saunders.

* Noon-1:30 p.m., Publishing 101: Secrets from Bestselling Authors with Mary Monroe, Zachary Tate and Kiki Swinson.

* 1-2 p.m., Chronicles of a Serial Dater, with Ann Marie Sorrell. How to Land Big Business Contracts: A Blue-print for Success, with Rand-all Dobbins.

* 2-3 p.m., Black Girl Baking Cupcake Party with Jerrelle Guy; free cupcakes provided by Lykeisha the Baker. (Limit 50 people)

* 2-3:30 p.m., So You Want to Be a TV Star? with Martin Amado, Kevin Belton and Calibe Thompson.

* 3-4 p.m., The Beauty of Positive Thinking: Finding Love, Peace, Health and Prosperity with Dr. Marion Osborne, Shawntrell Hudson and Michelle Hollinger. The Caribbean Vegan with Chef Taymer Mason. (Limit 50 people)

* 4-5 p.m., Beauty and Her Chef with Chef Chad Cherry and his wife Karen. Sample recipes from his new cookbook. (Limit 50 people). How to Cook Up a Successful Restaurant Business, with Melba Wilson. The WOW Factor: Secrets of Styling the Home of Your Dreams, with Martin Amado. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.