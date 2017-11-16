Local Faith Community Unites to Cover Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson in Prayer at “Together for Power and Peace” Prayer Service

MIAMI, FL – In an effort towards healing and unifying our community during these times of pain and conflict, faith leaders will join together at a Prayer Service to cover Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) in prayer as she continues to be a voice for the voiceless. The Prayer Service will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2017, 4:00 p.m., the Historic Saint Agnes’ Episcopal Church of Miami 1750 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

“Amidst the recent barrage of media reports is a grieving family and community,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “We will come together with local faith leaders to receive special prayers of encouragement and restoration as our community begins to heal.”

"Together for Power and Peace" Prayer Service, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24); Mrs. Myeshia Johnson, wife of Army Sgt. La David Johnson; members of the Johnson Family; Reverend Al Sharpton, President of National Action Network; Reverend Father Denrick E. Rolle, Saint Agnes' Episcopal Church Pastor; Reverend Dennis M. Jackson II, New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor; the African American Council of Christian Clergy; and members of the five branches of the United States military Saturday, November 11, 2017, 4:00 p.m., the Historic Saint Agnes' Episcopal Church of Miami 1750 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

