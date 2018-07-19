Long Time Coach Robert A. Green celebrates 90th birthday

Coach Robert Alton “Pompey” Green celebrated his 90th birthday with loving and devoted family and friend on Sunday, June 16, 2018 at the Lauderhill Performing Art Center.

Coach Green and family thank all attendees for an evening of love, reminiscing, and fun at the affair. Special accolades to Noel Hyatt, master of ceremonies; Torri Telfair, event director; John “Joro” Robinson video and audio Productions; Bobby Landers, musical entertainment; all who gave heartfelt tributes and Amanda Segur and the LPAC staff.