T he Love Life Memorial Celebration for coach Oits “Tree” Fells. DHS c/o 66 BC-U c/o 70 Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at noon at Grace Community Of Faith Church Orlando, Florida.

Contact info: Stroke Foundation (407) 304-6744

email:coachtree6670@gmail.com

