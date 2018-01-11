Luereen Flournoy dies at 102

She lived a long and beautiful life and would have marked her next birthday on April 11, 2018. She had many dreams that were fulfilled, passions shared, and magnanimous love for her fellowman, the arts and nature during her earthly sojourn.

Mrs. Flournoy, a gentle and kindhearted woman, was born and reared in Coolidge, Georgia by her grandparents. She came to Miami in 1939 following her dreams to become a dress designer. She moved to Fort Lauderdale 10 years later with her husband Clarence. She moved to Castle Gardens in Lauderhill in 1995.

As a member of (New) Mount Olive Baptist Church since1949, she sang in the choir to age 75, taught Sunday school, and actively participated in Circle #4. As a tribute to her faithfulness, she was honored as a Landmark Member in 2009 at the 91st Church Anniversary. She was also honored by the Friends of the Library (AARLCC) in 2010 during their annual celebration of Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things.”

Family, Friends, Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill Communities, and Adoring Church Family will Celebrate Her Spirit for her home going; service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 1 p.m., New Mount Olive Baptist Church.