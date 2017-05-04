You Are Here: Home » Opinions » Lying is one of the seven deadly sins

Letter to the Editor

James J. Hankins

     100 DAYS and 700 LIES—Trump tells an average seven lies a day—I started to subtract the two hours he is in church every Sunday and the 90 minutes of Bible study ever Wednesday until I was corrected. Bill O’Reilly, his good friend and former family values advocate and Fox News “cash cow,” said Trump does not attend church or bible school like most of his supporters. Trump’s “born again” Christian supports are experts at justifying and explaining his words and actions. When Trump said, “I grab the ladies by the @@@@@” —the “macho” Father’s told their children I am too busy to talk about this; go ask your Mother!!!

 

