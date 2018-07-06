Making a way for others to succeed

By Von Howard

When one explores the average cost of post-secondary education, it can potentially cause an upset stomach. Despite these concerns, there has been a group of men who consistently attempted to help relieve the pressures of financing some of Broward County deserving students in fulfilling their dreams and goals of receiving a post-secondary education.

The Men of the Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., located in Fort Lauderdale, FL., strongly adhere to the tenets of their organization by providing scholarships to local high school students. Brother Johnnie Smith, Zeta Chi Scholarship Chairman, stated that “over the course of the last five years, the chapter has awarded $25,000 in scholarships to deserving students”.

This year’s scholarship recipients were Nhadya Lawes, Bryce Robinson, Kye Sims, Jordan Stewart, and Willie Jones III; these five deserving students had an average GPA (grade point average) of 3.5.

Each student received $2,000.00 from the chapter, which was aided by generous contributions from Brothers Dr. Malcom Black and Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie, making the total contributions $10,000.

Because of their vigorous work throughout the school year, with the Annual Mardi Gras party in March as well as its End-of-the-Year Que Boogaloo, which celebrates and honors educators in the tri-county area, Zeta Chi Chapter, through its Educational Foundation, has been able to raise funds for their scholarship efforts.

The chapter also has a Lamplighters Mentoring Program, Talent Hunt competition, Fatherhood Mentoring Program, and a Reading Initiative among other community up-lifting activities.

For further information about the men of the Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. “Uplifting” the community,” please feel free to view their website at www.zetachiques.org or follow them at zxques on Instagram.