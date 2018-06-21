Margaret Blake Roach, Park Bench Dedication at Joseph C. Carter Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The AKAdemic Foundation Inc., in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Zeta Rho Omega Chapter, honored Margaret Blake Roach, a trailblazer in Broward County with a Park Bench Dedication held at Joseph C. Carter Park on April 25, 2018.

There were over 75 local and regional members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA), Incorporated and guests present to witness the unveiling of the new park bench. Margaret Black Roach was the 6th South Atlantic Regional Director (AKA), the founding president of the Urban League of Bro-ward County, the first woman and African American on Broward Community College’s Board of Trustees, a charter member of the Florida Council on Human Relations and a founding member of the local National Conference of Christians and Jews.

Among the guests were our South Atlantic Regional Director Sharon Brown Harriott, International Secretary Charletta Wilson Jacks and elected officers: Mayor Jack Seiler, Thaddeus Hamilton, Dale Holness, Robert McKinzie, Dr. Rosalind Osgood, and Perry E. Thurston. We thank each of them for their support!

The park bench dedication was part of the Launching New Dimensions of Service International Program, AKA 1908 Playgrounds Project. Additionally, the project is a major focus of Target IV Environmental Ownership, which allows us to create and enhance a safe play space in the Fort Lauderdale community. Under the leadership of Doris Love and committee, this was a heartfelt and memorable dedication.

AKAdemic Foundation and Zeta Rho Omega Presidents Rae Nicklos-Welch and Jeannie B. Floyd were beaming with joy as they witnessed the unveiling of the park bench on behalf of our beloved sister, Margaret Blake Roach.