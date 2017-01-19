You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » McWhite Funeral Home Services

McWhite Funeral Home Services

WHITE-HAMILTONHAMILTON
Funeral services for the late Derrick Lamon Hamilton – 39 were held Jan. 7 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Marcus D. Davidson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

MCWHITE-WHARRISHARRIS
Funeral services for the late John Wesley Harris, III – 47 were held Jan. 7 at Healing Temple Pentecostal with Bishop J.D. Wright officiating. Interment: Westview Cemetery.

 

 

 
MCWHITE-HINTONHINTON
Funeral services for the late Perry Leon Hinton – 69 were held Jan. 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Michael J. Grady officiating.

 

 

 

MCWHITE-PEACOCKPEACOCK
Funeral services for the late Ernie J. Peacock – 50 were held Jan. 7 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 
MCWHITE-ROBERTSROBERTS
Funeral services for the late Kamellia Armentha Ann Edwards-Roberts – 67 were held Jan. 7 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Marcus D. Davidson officiating. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.

 

 

MCWHITE-SHARPESHARPE

Funeral services for the late Linnie Maude Francis-Sharpe – 97 were held Jan. 7 at Davie Community Worship Center, Inc., with Bishop F.A. Beason officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn South Funeral.

 

 

MCWHITE-VICKERSVICKERS
Funeral services for the late James L. Vickers, Sr. – 80 were held Jan. 7 at St. John United Methodist Church with Pastor Rev. Dr. Simon Osunlana officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

MCWHITE-EDWARDSEDWARDS
Funeral services for the late Charlie Mae Edwards – 85 were held Jan. 7 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 
MCWHITE-GAINEYGAINEY
Funeral services for the late Mary Lou Gainey – 85 were held Jan. 14 at Mount Hermon AME Church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

MCWHITE-HOLMESHOLMES
Funeral services for the late Lillar A. Holmes – 69 were held Jan. 14 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 
MCWHITE-POOLEPOOLE
Funeral services for the late Perry Lee Poole, Sr. – 60 were held Jan. 14 at Mt. Zion AME Church with Rev. George A. Hardy officiating.

 

 

 
MCWHITE-STAFFORDSTAFFORD
Funeral services for the late Jean Davis – Stafford – 76 were held Jan. 14 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

MCWHITE-WILLIAMSWILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Kirk L. Williams – 66 were held Jan. 14 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with The Hon. Timothy Jackson, II, officiating.

 

