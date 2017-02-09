McWhite Funeral Home Services

BREWER

Funeral services for the late Johnnifred E. Brewer – 70 were held Feb. 3 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

CONCEPCION

Funeral services for the late Ceofile Concepcion – 64 were held Feb. 1 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

JOHNSON

Funeral services for the late Bobbie Lee Johnson – 62 were held Feb. 4 at McWhiter’s Funeral Home Chapel.

LOITEN

Funeral services for the late Kathleen Loiten – 76 were held Feb. 4 at Ascension Peace Presbyterian Church Rev. Dr. Raymond Anglin officiating.

OLIVER

Funeral services for the late Herman L. Oliver – 72 were held Feb. 3 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

SMITH

Funeral services for the late Michael D. Smith – 68 were held Feb. 4 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rudolph Willis officiating. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery.



WEAVER

Funeral services for the late Pastor/Pvt Tony Quitman Weaver – 81 were held Feb. 3 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Min. Charles Lowery officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.