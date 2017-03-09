McWhite Funeral Home Services

BALOM

Funeral services for the late Daniel Lee Balom, Jr., – 64 were held Feb. 18 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Wendell H. Paris, Jr., officiating. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fl.

BRADLEY

Funeral services for the late Glory “Big Mama”Bradley- 75 were held Feb.18 at Church of the Living God The Pillar and Ground of the Truth with Elder Dennis L. Fulmore officiating. Interment: Pine View Cemetery.

MOODIE

Funeral services for the late Lucille Moodie – 67 were held Feb.18 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Oral Walters officiating.

MONROE

Funeral services for the late Lucille Monroe – 80 were held Feb. 18 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

FOX – Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Alexander Fox – 73 were held Feb. 24 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla.

MYERS

Funeral services for the late Leonard B. Myers, Jr. – 38 were held Feb.25 at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Glover officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

SOLOMON

Funeral services for the late Alicia Solomon – 54 were held Feb.25 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Anthony Yorke officiating. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery, West Palm Beach, Fla.



STONE

Funeral services for the late Rosa Walton Stone -69 were held Feb.25 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

BALDWIN

Funeral services for the late Kasie Kyeonna Baldwin – 6 were held March 4 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Overseer Joseph A. Williams officiating.

JEFFERSON

Funeral services for the late Kevin Wayne Jefferson – 69 were held March 4 at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late My’Racle Williams – 7 years -old were held March 4 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shirley Harold officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.