McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BRAND

Funeral services for the late Marion J. Brand – 81 were held Jan. 21 at New Birth House Of Prayer with Pastor James Ray officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



FERGUSON

Funeral services for the late James Ferguson – 68 were held Jan. 21 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.



JONES

Funeral services for the late Melinda B. Jones – 62 were held Jan. 21 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.



OGLESBY

Funeral services for the late Alonzo “Lonzie” Oglesby – 78 were held Jan. 21 at Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Earl L. Calloway officiating. Interment: Hagan Chapel Cemetery, Claxton, GA.



RILEY

Funeral services for the late Eugene Riley – 74 were held Jan. 21 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Kennedy, Jr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



THOMAS

Funeral services for the late Cheryl Diane Members Thomas – 65 were held Jan. 21 at Pentecostal Temple revival Center with Bishop Will A. Brantley officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

WARD

Funeral services for the late Sandra L. Ward – 47 were held Jan. 21 at Redeeming Word Christian Center International with Pastor Shakeila Poole officiating.