McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BROOKS

Funeral services for the late Elrett May Brooks – 66 were held April 13 at Christian Life Center Fort Lauderdale with Pastor Veronica Clarke officiating. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.

IRVIN

Funeral services for the late Otis Charles Irvin – 67 were held April 15 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

MILLER

Funeral services for the late Floyd Miller – 58 were held April 15 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Edgar Lee Miller officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

MUHAMMAD

Funeral services for the late Anna Deloria Muhammad – 81 were held April 10 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Min. Ronald Muhammad officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.