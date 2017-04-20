You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Posted date: April 20, 2017

MCWHITEBROOKSBROOKS
Funeral services for the late Elrett May Brooks – 66 were held April 13 at Christian Life Center Fort Lauderdale with Pastor Veronica Clarke officiating. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.

 

 

 

MCWHITEIRVINIRVIN
Funeral services for the late Otis Charles Irvin – 67 were held April 15 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

 

 

 

MCWHITEMILLERMILLER
Funeral services for the late Floyd Miller – 58 were held April 15 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Edgar Lee Miller officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

MCWHITEMUHAMMADMUHAMMAD
Funeral services for the late Anna Deloria Muhammad – 81 were held April 10 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Min. Ronald Muhammad officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

