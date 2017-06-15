You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Posted by: Posted date: June 15, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

MCWHITEBELIZAIREBELIZAIRE
Funeral services for the late Pat-rice LaToya Beli-zaire were held June 10 at Patmos Alliance Church with Pastor Graham officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 
MCWHITEBRADLEYBRADLEY
Funeral services for the late Taletrius “TJ” Bradley – 19 were held June 10 at The New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Zedrick Young officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 
MCWHITEPHILLIPSPHILLIPS
Funeral services for the late Pastor Christopher B. Phillips – 55 were held June 10 at The New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Pastor George T. Brown, Jr., officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

 

 
MCWHITESMITHSMITH
Funeral services for the late Alton Smith were held June 10 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Roland Grant officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 9930

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top