McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Joe Louis Edwards, Sr. – 81 held August 12 at Berean Church Of God with Pastor Jr. Thompson ofFiciating. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

 

 

Funeral services for the late Sylvan Frazier-Hunter – 81 were held August 12 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Ingraham Sr. officiating.

 

 
Funeral services for the late Sheila Denise White – 54 were held August 12 at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church with Rev. George Hardy officiating. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla.

 

 

 

Funeral services for the late Icilda Allie were held August 19 at First Church of God with Rev. Mil-ton W. Davidson officiating. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.

 

 
Funeral services for the late Sister Maude Beal – 71 were held August 19 at New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church with Elder John Everett officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 
Funeral services for the late Kenbourne “Bello” Dawson – 55 were held August 19 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services for the late Brian Steven Goldwire – 40 were held August 19 at McWhite’s Funeral Home with Bishop Elect Joseph A. Williams officiating.

 

 
Funeral services for the late Joseph Montgomery – 50 held August 19 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Edward Woodbury officiating. Interment: Glenwood Cemetery, Riviera Beach, Fla.

 
Funeral services for the late Min. Anthony Quinn “Quinny” Sinkfield – 61 were held August 19 at Agape Worship Center with Apostle Darnell Mack officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

