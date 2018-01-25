You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Mary B. Davis – 62 were held Jan. 20 at Community Church Of God with Pastor Joel Wise officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Funeral services for the late Bernice Stanley Evans – 91 were held Jan. 20 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jessie Roberts officiating. Interment: Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.
Funeral services for the late John R. Hanley – 87 were held Jan. 20 at St Luke Baptist Church with Rev. W.J. Gaskins officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Funeral services for the late Sharon Moffett – 65 were held Jan. 20 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Marcus D. Davidson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Funeral services for the late Janelle Walters – 40 were held Jan 20 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Ayanna Walls officiating.

 

