McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

FERGUSON

Funeral services for the late Daniel Leroy Ferguson- 65 were held September 15 at Golden Gate Church with Rev. E. Eugene Overstreet officiating.

ROSS

Funeral services for the late Charlie W. Ross – 69 were held September 15 at Community Church of God with Bishop Leola Payne officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

WILSON

Funeral services for the late Syvilla Hill – Wilson – 79 were held September 15 at Pentecostal Temple Revival Center with Bishop Will A Brantley officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

BEE

Funeral services for the late Anthony Mose Bee – 69 were held September 8 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Stanley Edwards officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

GARCIA

Funeral services for the late Francison Euse-bio Garcia – 65 were held September 10 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla.

O’BRYANT

Funeral services for the late Sharrell Fatima Bassett-O’-Bryant – 59 were held September 8 Engrafted Word Worship Center with Min. Craig Mitchell officiating.

PALMER

Funeral services for the late Ansel E. Parker – 72 were held September 8 at McWhite’s Funeral Home chapel with Elder Everett officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

VERCILUS

Funeral services for the late Willy Vercilus – 24 were held September 8 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Westview Cemetery.

BELL

Funeral services for the late Jimmy Lee Bell, Jr. – 61 were held September 1 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy English officiating.

SIMMONS

Funeral services for the late Patricia Simmons – 50 were held September 1 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy English officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

STEPHENS

Funeral services for the late Rosaline Stephens – 88 were held August 23 at Ambassador Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Valtric Binns officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

WILSON

Funeral services for the late Kenneth Wilson – 45 were held September 1 at House of God Miracle Temple with Story Brown officiating.

ANDREWS

Funeral services for the late Mary Ellen Andrews – 79 were held August 18 at McWhite’s Funeral Home with Pastor Rasheed Baith officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

BIVINS

Funeral services for the late Lelia Mae Rabb – Bivins – 60 were held August 18.

HAYES

Funeral services for the late Valgene Alexander Hayes, Jr. – 59 were held August 18 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Services with Apostle Janice Dillard officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

HIRD

Funeral services for the late Delroy McDonald Hird – were held August 11 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

BAILEY

Funeral services for the late Mavis Bailey were held August 12 at McWhite’s Funeral Home with Pastor D. Bent officiating.

GREEN

Funeral services for the late Dora B. Green – 81 were held August 11 at Golden Heights Church of Christ with Dr. W.F. Washington officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Dania, Fl.

LYNCH

Funeral services for the late Hermine M. Lynch – 64 were held August 1 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Services.

PARKINSON

Funeral services for the late Lalice Parkinson – 93 were held August 11 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

SMITH

Funeral services for the late Lakisha Erika Smith – 37 were held August 11 at Full Gospel.

TOWSON

Funeral services for the late Johnnie Towson – 85 were held August 10 at McWhit’s Funeral Home Chapel.

WILSON

Funeral services for the late Reginald Wilson – 47 were held August 11 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Witherspoon officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

ALEXANDER

Funeral services for the late Caleb Alexander – 2-years-old were held July 28 at Lifeline Christian Fellowship Center with Bishop George T. Brown officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

COLLIER

Funeral services for the late Rev. Samuel M. Collier – 77 were held July 28 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Arthur J. Collier III officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

ELLIS

Funeral services for the late Willie Joe Ellis – 82 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

LEVY

Funeral services for the late Vincent Calvin Levy – 88 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

MICHEL- Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Nesley Michel were held July 26 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

ORR

Funeral services for the late Apostle Livingston Orr, Jr. – 60 were held July 28 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Alice Miller officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

SCOTT

Funeral services for the late Lisa Michelle Scott – 48 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

WEST

Funeral services for the late Tyres L. West – 67 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel . Interment: Forest Lawn Central Cemetery.