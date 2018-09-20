McWhite’s Funeral Home Services
FERGUSON
Funeral services for the late Daniel Leroy Ferguson- 65 were held September 15 at Golden Gate Church with Rev. E. Eugene Overstreet officiating.
ROSS
Funeral services for the late Charlie W. Ross – 69 were held September 15 at Community Church of God with Bishop Leola Payne officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
WILSON
Funeral services for the late Syvilla Hill – Wilson – 79 were held September 15 at Pentecostal Temple Revival Center with Bishop Will A Brantley officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
BEE
Funeral services for the late Anthony Mose Bee – 69 were held September 8 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Stanley Edwards officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
GARCIA
Funeral services for the late Francison Euse-bio Garcia – 65 were held September 10 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla.
O’BRYANT
Funeral services for the late Sharrell Fatima Bassett-O’-Bryant – 59 were held September 8 Engrafted Word Worship Center with Min. Craig Mitchell officiating.
PALMER
Funeral services for the late Ansel E. Parker – 72 were held September 8 at McWhite’s Funeral Home chapel with Elder Everett officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.
VERCILUS
Funeral services for the late Willy Vercilus – 24 were held September 8 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Westview Cemetery.
BELL
Funeral services for the late Jimmy Lee Bell, Jr. – 61 were held September 1 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy English officiating.
SIMMONS
Funeral services for the late Patricia Simmons – 50 were held September 1 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy English officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
STEPHENS
Funeral services for the late Rosaline Stephens – 88 were held August 23 at Ambassador Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Valtric Binns officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.
WILSON
Funeral services for the late Kenneth Wilson – 45 were held September 1 at House of God Miracle Temple with Story Brown officiating.
ANDREWS
Funeral services for the late Mary Ellen Andrews – 79 were held August 18 at McWhite’s Funeral Home with Pastor Rasheed Baith officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
BIVINS
Funeral services for the late Lelia Mae Rabb – Bivins – 60 were held August 18.
HAYES
Funeral services for the late Valgene Alexander Hayes, Jr. – 59 were held August 18 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Services with Apostle Janice Dillard officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
HIRD
Funeral services for the late Delroy McDonald Hird – were held August 11 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.
BAILEY
Funeral services for the late Mavis Bailey were held August 12 at McWhite’s Funeral Home with Pastor D. Bent officiating.
GREEN
Funeral services for the late Dora B. Green – 81 were held August 11 at Golden Heights Church of Christ with Dr. W.F. Washington officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Dania, Fl.
LYNCH
Funeral services for the late Hermine M. Lynch – 64 were held August 1 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Services.
PARKINSON
Funeral services for the late Lalice Parkinson – 93 were held August 11 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
SMITH
Funeral services for the late Lakisha Erika Smith – 37 were held August 11 at Full Gospel.
TOWSON
Funeral services for the late Johnnie Towson – 85 were held August 10 at McWhit’s Funeral Home Chapel.
WILSON
Funeral services for the late Reginald Wilson – 47 were held August 11 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Witherspoon officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
ALEXANDER
Funeral services for the late Caleb Alexander – 2-years-old were held July 28 at Lifeline Christian Fellowship Center with Bishop George T. Brown officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
COLLIER
Funeral services for the late Rev. Samuel M. Collier – 77 were held July 28 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Arthur J. Collier III officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
ELLIS
Funeral services for the late Willie Joe Ellis – 82 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
LEVY
Funeral services for the late Vincent Calvin Levy – 88 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
MICHEL- Not Picture
Funeral services for the late Nesley Michel were held July 26 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
ORR
Funeral services for the late Apostle Livingston Orr, Jr. – 60 were held July 28 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Alice Miller officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.
SCOTT
Funeral services for the late Lisa Michelle Scott – 48 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
WEST
Funeral services for the late Tyres L. West – 67 were held July 28 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel . Interment: Forest Lawn Central Cemetery.