You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » McWhite’s Funeral Services

McWhite’s Funeral Services

Posted by: Posted date: March 16, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

MCWHITEBROWNBROWN
Funeral services for the late Desrene May Brown – 82 were held March 11 at Praise Tabernacle International with Pastor Hugh Walker officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

MCWHITEHARTHART
Funeral services for the late Edward Hart – 84 were held March 8 at McWhite’s Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. W. Calvin Haralson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

 

MCWHITELOUISLOUIS
Funeral services for the late Saint Marc Louis were held March 12 at Horeb Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pasteur Luc Pierre officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

 

 

 

MCWHITEWILLIAMSWILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Velor M. Williams were held March 10 at Berean Church Of God with Bishop J. Fagon officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 9472

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top