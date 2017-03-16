McWhite’s Funeral Services

BROWN

Funeral services for the late Desrene May Brown – 82 were held March 11 at Praise Tabernacle International with Pastor Hugh Walker officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

HART

Funeral services for the late Edward Hart – 84 were held March 8 at McWhite’s Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. W. Calvin Haralson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

LOUIS

Funeral services for the late Saint Marc Louis were held March 12 at Horeb Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pasteur Luc Pierre officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Velor M. Williams were held March 10 at Berean Church Of God with Bishop J. Fagon officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.