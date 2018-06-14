Meet 2018’s Black Enterprise’s Teenpreneur of the Year Nominees

By Kathrina Tiangco

This year’s roster of Black Enterprise’s Teenpreneurs includes the younger Black generation dabbling into entrepreneurship at an early age. Here are the three nominees that definitely has made their momma proud.

Christon Jones (Return on Investment)

Christon Jones is recognized as one of the world’s best young motivational speakers. Jones shares that being nominated makes him feel grateful and humbled. He is particularly thankful for having the opportunity to have a bigger platform, so he can teach others about investing.

This comes at a very crucial time for Black families as the unemployment rate for Black men continue to rise. People can hugely benefit from learning about economy and finance. If he won the award, it would help change the misconception that kids are too early to start investing. Jones continues to create a sustainable network, so he can also reach out to other business professionals.

Gabrielle Goodwin (GaBBY Bows)

In 2014, Gabrielle Goodwin launched an online store called GaBBY Bows where she sells barrettes. After three short years, GaBBY is receiving orders from 50 states across the U.S. as well as eight countries. Her barrettes are also available at beauty supply shops in U.S., Canada, and South Africa.

Being nominated in this category is a huge encouragement for the teenpreneur. She is honored to be able to inspire young girls and continues to look forward to learning new things.

Victor “Beau” Shell (Lil’ Ice Cream Dude)

In 2012, Beau told his mom that he didn’t want any presents on his eighth birthday. Instead, he asked for an ice cream cart. He continued to ask his mom to give him one and eventually she finally gave in. Soon after getting his first ice cream cart, he opened Lil’ Ice Cream Dude.

Beau recognizes the fact that other entrepreneurs like him also understand the challenges an entrepreneur goes through. They know what it takes to hustle daily. Now, he is currently in the works on opening his first ice cream shop. If he wins the award, it will open doors for investors to give him a chance to present his business plan.

Beau looks forward to meeting other entrepreneurs at the Entrepreneur’s Summit. He hopes they might give him advice as he opens his ice cream shop.