Metropolitan Dade County Section of NCNW Health Fair Posted by: Dvon Posted date: June 01, 2017 In: Business, community, Family, Health, WHATS TWEETIN | comment : 0 Be Sociable, Share! Tweet Share ‹ Previous About The Author Dvon Number of Entries : 677 Related posts AAHU Fellow Charles Pettiford: Even if there is a cure, I will Remain in this field Collaborative HIV Program Improves Long-term Care for Youths in the United States “I Bike Harlem” owner uses Airbnb to grow her business Patience and time – everything won’t happen by Friday Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment